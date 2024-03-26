Golden Knights beat Blues in OT

Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night…

Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night for their third straight win.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored and Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots to help Vegas win for the sixth time in its last eight games. The Golden Knights moved five points ahead of the Blues for the final Western Conference wild card.

Brandon Saad scored and Jordan Binnington finished with 32 saves for St. Louis, which had won two straight games and five of its last seven.

KINGS 3, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver their fourth straight win.

Blake Lizotte and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, and Cam Talbot finished with 21 saves.

Brock Boeser and Sam Lafferty had goals for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game win streak. Casey DeSmith had 16 saves.

