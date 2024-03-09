Evander’s late goal sends Portland past NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Evander found the top right corner of the goal from distance in the final moments of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Evander found the top right corner of the goal from distance in the final moments of stoppage time and the Portland Timbers spoiled NYCFC’s home opener with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

NYCFC led for most of the contest until Antony took a pass from Juan Mosquera — and from the middle of the box — put it high in the center of the goal at the 85th-minute to level the score at 1.

Antony provided the assist on the match-winner in the 97th minute. It was the latest game-tinning goal in Timbers’ history.

“Evander grabbed hold of the game, and you saw the benefit today of having a DP (Designated Player) that is without doubt high, high quality,” Portland coach Phil Neville said.

Santiago Rodríguez scored NYCFC’s first goal of the season at the 10-minute mark, scoring on a shot from the right side of the box.

NYCFC edged Portland 6-3 in shots on goal and had 11 shot attempts to nine for the Timbers (2-0-1).

The Timbers have scored eight goals this season, their first under Neville.

NYFC (0-3-0) started the season with a 1-0 loss against Charlotte FC on the road on Feb. 24 and followed that with a March 2 road loss in which St. Louis City SC beat it 2-0.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.