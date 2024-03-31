Giants play the Padres leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (2-1) vs. San Diego Padres (2-3) San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Daulton Jefferies…

San Francisco Giants (2-1) vs. San Diego Padres (2-3)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Daulton Jefferies (0-0); Padres: Michael King (1-0, 8.10 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-1.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 44-37 in home games a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .413.

San Francisco had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Giants averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

