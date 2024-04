Friday’s Times Schedule

All Times EDT Friday, March 22 NBA Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7 p.m. Cleveland at…

All Times EDT

Friday, March 22

NBA

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.

LA Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Angel City FC at Orlando Pride, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Courage at Utah Royals, 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament – First Round

At New York

Northwestern vs. FAU, 12:15 p.m.

Stetson vs. UConn, 2:45 p.m.

Vermont vs. Duke, 7:10 p.m.

.James Madison vs. Wisconsin, 9:40 p.m.

At Memphis

Colgate vs. Baylor, 12:40 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Clemson, 3:10 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska, 6:50 p.m.

Longwood vs. Houston, 9:20 p.m.

At Spokane, Wash.

UAB vs. San Diego St., 1:45 p.m.

Yale vs. Auburn, 4:15 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston, 7:35 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10:05 p.m.

At Indianapolis

W. Kentucky vs. Marquette, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Purdue, 7:25 p.m.

TCU vs. Utah St., 9:55 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament – First Round

Michigan St. vs. North Carolina, at Columbia, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

Maine at Ohio St., Noon

MTSU vs. Louisville, at Baton Rouge, La., 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Richmond vs. Duke, at Columbus, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

Drexel at Texas, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech,3:30 p.m.

Rice at LSU, 4 p.m.

Portland at Kansas St., 4:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Alabama, at Austin, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Baylor, at Blacksburg, Va., 6 p.m.

Drake vs. Colorado, at Manhattan, Kan., 7 p.m.

Maryland vs. Iowa St., at Stanford, Calif., 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska, at Corvallis, Ore., 6:50 p.m.

