BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 4A=

Fifth Place=

Park Center 90, Farmington 76

Class 3A=

Fifth Place=

Stewartville 90, Minneapolis South 48

Class 2A=

Fifth Place=

Pequot Lakes 51, Jackson County Central 44

Class 1A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Heritage Christian Academy 68, Goodhue 54

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 83, Mountain Lake Area 65

Semifinal=

Cherry 76, Nevis 58

Fertile-Beltrami 84, West Central 75, 3OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

