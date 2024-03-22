BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 4A=
Fifth Place=
Park Center 90, Farmington 76
Class 3A=
Fifth Place=
Stewartville 90, Minneapolis South 48
Class 2A=
Fifth Place=
Pequot Lakes 51, Jackson County Central 44
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Heritage Christian Academy 68, Goodhue 54
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 83, Mountain Lake Area 65
Semifinal=
Cherry 76, Nevis 58
Fertile-Beltrami 84, West Central 75, 3OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
