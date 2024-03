GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= PIAA State Playoffs Class 6A= Quarterfinal= Cardinal O’Hara 49, Perkiomen Valley 35 Garnet Valley 58, North Penn…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA State Playoffs Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Cardinal O’Hara 49, Perkiomen Valley 35

Garnet Valley 58, North Penn 51

Spring-Ford 60, Norwin 47

PIAA State Playoffs Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Mercyhurst 54, Avonworth 41

PIAA State Playoffs Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Everett 26

Kennedy 60, Bishop McCort 34

Minersville 28, Muncy 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.