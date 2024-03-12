French Open tennis fans must have their tickets stored on a Roland Garros phone app

PARIS (AP) — Tennis fans hoping to get tickets for this year’s French Open will only be able to buy…

PARIS (AP) — Tennis fans hoping to get tickets for this year’s French Open will only be able to buy them using an official application on their phones, the French tennis federation said Tuesday.

All fans attending the May 26-June 9 clay-court tournament must be equipped with a Roland Garros-named app on their phones, where the tickets will be stored.

There will be no more paper tickets, the the FFT said, adding that the initiative will reduce the time spent queuing.

The Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second-biggest court in the grounds, will also have a retractable roof this year to enable play during bad weather. The Court Philippe Chatrier — the main court — already has a retractable roof and will hold 11 evening sessions this year.

Another change for the 2024 tournament sees the qualifying rounds played on Suzanne Lenglen from May 20-24.

