Forest concedes in the 89th minute to draw 1-1 at relegation rival Luton in Premier League

LUTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest missed a chance to pull clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of a possible points deduction for overspending by conceding in the 89th minute to draw 1-1 at Luton on Saturday.

Luke Berry scored from a knockdown at a corner for the equalizer at Kenilworth Road just four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

That canceled out Chris Wood’s 34th-minute volley with the outside of his foot from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross.

Forest stayed three points ahead of third-to-last Luton with nine matches remaining. However, a points deduction — which might arrive in the coming weeks — could drop Nuno Espirito Santo’s team into the relegation zone.

Luton preserved its status as an entertainer in its first ever season in the Premier League.

In the past week, the team has gained a point at Crystal Palace after equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time, lost 4-3 at Bournemouth from 3-0 up, and now scored in the 89th for a point against Forest.

