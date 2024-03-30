Ferreira, Escobar score late, rally Dynamo to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira and Franco Escobar scored late in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo pull…

HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira and Franco Escobar scored late in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo pull out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Defender Bruno Wilson scored before the match was a minute old to give San Jose (1-5-0) the lead. Wilson used an assist from Cristian Espinoza off a corner kick to send a header into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the first career goal for Wilson, who was making his fourth start and fifth appearance in his rookie season.

Houston (3-1-1) didn’t find the net until Ferreira took a pass from Jose De Lima Junior, who goes by Artur, in the 81st minute and right footed a shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. Escobar put the Dynamo on top with a right footed kick to the top right corner from a difficult angle off a rebound in the 85th. It was the first goal this season for both players.

The Earthquakes were forced to play a man down after forward Preston Judd was hit with a red card in the 34th minute. The club finished the match another man down after midfielder Jackson Yueill was tagged with a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Steve Clark finished with one save for Houston.

William Yarbrough saved six shots for San Jose. Yarbrough was making his second start for the Earthquakes after starting 101 times for the Colorado Rapids the previous four seasons. Yarbrough posted a 4-0-4 record against the Dynamo during his time with the Rapids.

The Dynamo lead the all-time series 18-10-4, including a 13-2-1 mark at home. The Earthquakes last win in Houston was a 1-0 decision in May of 2015.

San Jose travels to play Austin FC on Saturday. Houston hits the road to take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

