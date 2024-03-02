Femke Bol breaks her own 400m world record at indoor worlds

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Netherlands runner Femke Bol broke her own 400 meters world record at the world athletics indoor…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Netherlands runner Femke Bol broke her own 400 meters world record at the world athletics indoor championships on Saturday.

Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships.

The indoor title followed the 400 hurdles crown she won at the worlds in August in Budapest.

Teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver was second in 50.16, marking the first time in world indoors history that two Dutch athletes reached a podium in the same event.

“We’ve trained so hard together to make this a Dutch one-two,” Bol said.

Alexis Holmes of the United States was third in a personal best 50.24.

