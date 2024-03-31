All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|65
|39
|18
|5
|3
|86
|218
|192
|Norfolk
|66
|39
|21
|6
|0
|84
|236
|194
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|29
|28
|5
|3
|66
|194
|221
|Worcester
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|188
|217
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Maine
|64
|29
|28
|7
|0
|65
|219
|222
|Reading
|66
|27
|32
|5
|2
|61
|187
|231
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|66
|42
|19
|4
|1
|89
|208
|192
|Jacksonville
|66
|41
|19
|5
|1
|88
|222
|167
|South Carolina
|67
|38
|24
|4
|1
|81
|235
|199
|Florida
|66
|34
|23
|7
|2
|77
|201
|177
|Orlando
|66
|34
|24
|6
|2
|76
|202
|196
|Savannah
|65
|26
|32
|6
|1
|59
|196
|221
|Atlanta
|66
|20
|42
|3
|1
|44
|168
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|66
|43
|14
|4
|5
|95
|268
|200
|Indy
|67
|36
|24
|5
|2
|79
|213
|204
|Wheeling
|67
|35
|28
|3
|1
|74
|212
|194
|Fort Wayne
|66
|33
|27
|3
|3
|72
|210
|208
|Kalamazoo
|64
|34
|27
|3
|0
|71
|189
|182
|Cincinnati
|66
|29
|31
|6
|0
|64
|226
|243
|Iowa
|66
|26
|32
|6
|2
|60
|171
|221
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|65
|48
|11
|4
|2
|102
|275
|183
|Idaho
|67
|43
|20
|2
|2
|90
|281
|229
|Tulsa
|65
|29
|29
|6
|1
|65
|207
|209
|Utah
|67
|31
|33
|3
|0
|65
|216
|242
|Allen
|65
|28
|34
|2
|1
|59
|214
|260
|Rapid City
|66
|27
|35
|4
|0
|58
|212
|256
|Wichita
|65
|24
|33
|7
|1
|56
|201
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Norfolk 6, Atlanta 0
South Carolina 4, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 2, Florida 0
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Kansas City 3, Iowa 1
Newfoundland 9, Worcester 3
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Utah 4, Idaho 1
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Allen at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
