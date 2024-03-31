All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 65 39 18 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 65 39 18 5 3 86 218 192 Norfolk 66 39 21 6 0 84 236 194 Trois-Rivieres 65 29 28 5 3 66 194 221 Worcester 66 29 29 5 3 66 188 217 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Maine 64 29 28 7 0 65 219 222 Reading 66 27 32 5 2 61 187 231

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 66 42 19 4 1 89 208 192 Jacksonville 66 41 19 5 1 88 222 167 South Carolina 67 38 24 4 1 81 235 199 Florida 66 34 23 7 2 77 201 177 Orlando 66 34 24 6 2 76 202 196 Savannah 65 26 32 6 1 59 196 221 Atlanta 66 20 42 3 1 44 168 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 66 43 14 4 5 95 268 200 Indy 67 36 24 5 2 79 213 204 Wheeling 67 35 28 3 1 74 212 194 Fort Wayne 66 33 27 3 3 72 210 208 Kalamazoo 64 34 27 3 0 71 189 182 Cincinnati 66 29 31 6 0 64 226 243 Iowa 66 26 32 6 2 60 171 221

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 65 48 11 4 2 102 275 183 Idaho 67 43 20 2 2 90 281 229 Tulsa 65 29 29 6 1 65 207 209 Utah 67 31 33 3 0 65 216 242 Allen 65 28 34 2 1 59 214 260 Rapid City 66 27 35 4 0 58 212 256 Wichita 65 24 33 7 1 56 201 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Norfolk 6, Atlanta 0

South Carolina 4, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 2, Florida 0

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Kansas City 3, Iowa 1

Newfoundland 9, Worcester 3

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.