All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 63 38 17 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 63 38 17 5 3 84 211 185 Norfolk 64 37 21 6 0 80 225 192 Newfoundland 63 27 26 8 2 64 207 223 Maine 62 28 27 7 0 63 212 213 Trois-Rivieres 62 27 27 5 3 62 182 213 Worcester 63 27 28 5 3 62 177 204 Reading 63 26 30 5 2 59 179 221

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 63 41 18 3 1 86 202 183 Jacksonville 63 38 19 5 1 82 210 160 Florida 63 34 20 7 2 77 196 166 South Carolina 65 36 24 4 1 77 228 196 Orlando 63 33 22 6 2 74 194 184 Savannah 63 25 32 5 1 56 189 218 Atlanta 64 20 40 3 1 44 166 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 63 40 14 4 5 89 259 194 Indy 64 35 23 5 1 76 205 195 Wheeling 65 35 27 2 1 73 208 188 Kalamazoo 62 33 26 3 0 69 183 176 Fort Wayne 64 32 27 2 3 69 202 202 Cincinnati 64 28 30 6 0 62 222 237 Iowa 63 26 29 6 2 60 166 211

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 62 45 11 4 2 96 265 178 Idaho 64 42 18 2 2 88 270 218 Tulsa 63 28 28 6 1 63 202 204 Utah 64 29 32 3 0 61 205 231 Allen 62 27 32 2 1 57 205 246 Wichita 63 23 32 7 1 54 196 246 Rapid City 63 25 35 3 0 53 198 247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 1

Orlando 2, Atlanta 1

Reading 2, Worcester 1

Savannah 6, Florida 3

Toledo 5, Indy 2

Iowa 3, Wichita 2

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Idaho 10, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Maine 5, Newfoundland 3

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 2

Worcester 6, Reading 3

Iowa 2, Wichita 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.