All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|61
|38
|15
|5
|3
|84
|208
|175
|Norfolk
|62
|35
|21
|6
|0
|76
|215
|189
|Newfoundland
|61
|26
|25
|8
|2
|62
|198
|216
|Maine
|60
|27
|26
|7
|0
|61
|205
|204
|Trois-Rivieres
|60
|26
|26
|5
|3
|60
|176
|209
|Worcester
|61
|26
|28
|4
|3
|59
|170
|199
|Reading
|61
|25
|29
|5
|2
|57
|174
|214
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|62
|41
|18
|3
|0
|85
|199
|179
|Jacksonville
|62
|37
|19
|5
|1
|80
|206
|157
|Florida
|62
|34
|19
|7
|2
|77
|193
|160
|South Carolina
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|224
|190
|Orlando
|62
|32
|22
|6
|2
|72
|192
|183
|Savannah
|62
|24
|32
|5
|1
|54
|183
|215
|Atlanta
|63
|20
|39
|3
|1
|44
|165
|231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|39
|14
|4
|5
|87
|254
|192
|Indy
|62
|34
|22
|5
|1
|74
|200
|188
|Wheeling
|63
|34
|26
|2
|1
|71
|203
|184
|Fort Wayne
|63
|32
|26
|2
|3
|69
|201
|199
|Kalamazoo
|60
|32
|25
|3
|0
|67
|178
|171
|Cincinnati
|62
|27
|30
|5
|0
|59
|217
|232
|Iowa
|61
|24
|29
|6
|2
|56
|161
|208
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|61
|44
|11
|4
|2
|94
|262
|177
|Idaho
|63
|41
|18
|2
|2
|86
|260
|217
|Tulsa
|62
|28
|27
|6
|1
|63
|201
|194
|Utah
|62
|29
|30
|3
|0
|61
|201
|223
|Allen
|61
|27
|31
|2
|1
|57
|204
|243
|Wichita
|61
|23
|30
|7
|1
|54
|193
|241
|Rapid City
|61
|23
|35
|3
|0
|49
|190
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4
Worcester 7, Reading 3
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Florida 4, Savannah 0
Indy 5, Cincinnati 2
Trois-Rivieres 3, Atlanta 1
Iowa 2, Wichita 1
Allen 6, Kansas City 4
Utah 5, Rapid City 3
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.