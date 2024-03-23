All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 61 38 15 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 61 38 15 5 3 84 208 175 Norfolk 62 35 21 6 0 76 215 189 Newfoundland 61 26 25 8 2 62 198 216 Maine 60 27 26 7 0 61 205 204 Trois-Rivieres 60 26 26 5 3 60 176 209 Worcester 61 26 28 4 3 59 170 199 Reading 61 25 29 5 2 57 174 214

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 62 41 18 3 0 85 199 179 Jacksonville 62 37 19 5 1 80 206 157 Florida 62 34 19 7 2 77 193 160 South Carolina 63 35 23 4 1 75 224 190 Orlando 62 32 22 6 2 72 192 183 Savannah 62 24 32 5 1 54 183 215 Atlanta 63 20 39 3 1 44 165 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 62 39 14 4 5 87 254 192 Indy 62 34 22 5 1 74 200 188 Wheeling 63 34 26 2 1 71 203 184 Fort Wayne 63 32 26 2 3 69 201 199 Kalamazoo 60 32 25 3 0 67 178 171 Cincinnati 62 27 30 5 0 59 217 232 Iowa 61 24 29 6 2 56 161 208

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 61 44 11 4 2 94 262 177 Idaho 63 41 18 2 2 86 260 217 Tulsa 62 28 27 6 1 63 201 194 Utah 62 29 30 3 0 61 201 223 Allen 61 27 31 2 1 57 204 243 Wichita 61 23 30 7 1 54 193 241 Rapid City 61 23 35 3 0 49 190 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Worcester 7, Reading 3

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Florida 4, Savannah 0

Indy 5, Cincinnati 2

Trois-Rivieres 3, Atlanta 1

Iowa 2, Wichita 1

Allen 6, Kansas City 4

Utah 5, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

