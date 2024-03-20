All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|60
|37
|15
|5
|3
|82
|203
|171
|Norfolk
|61
|35
|20
|6
|0
|76
|211
|184
|Newfoundland
|60
|26
|24
|8
|2
|62
|195
|212
|Maine
|59
|26
|26
|7
|0
|59
|201
|201
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|25
|26
|5
|3
|58
|173
|208
|Reading
|60
|25
|28
|5
|2
|57
|171
|207
|Worcester
|60
|25
|28
|4
|3
|57
|163
|196
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|61
|40
|18
|3
|0
|83
|194
|175
|Jacksonville
|61
|37
|18
|5
|1
|80
|202
|152
|Florida
|61
|33
|19
|7
|2
|75
|189
|160
|South Carolina
|62
|35
|23
|3
|1
|74
|222
|187
|Orlando
|61
|31
|22
|6
|2
|70
|189
|181
|Savannah
|61
|24
|31
|5
|1
|54
|183
|211
|Atlanta
|62
|20
|38
|3
|1
|44
|164
|228
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|38
|14
|4
|5
|85
|251
|191
|Indy
|61
|33
|22
|5
|1
|72
|195
|186
|Wheeling
|62
|34
|25
|2
|1
|71
|200
|180
|Fort Wayne
|62
|32
|25
|2
|3
|69
|200
|196
|Kalamazoo
|59
|31
|25
|3
|0
|65
|174
|168
|Cincinnati
|61
|27
|29
|5
|0
|59
|215
|227
|Iowa
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|159
|207
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|60
|44
|10
|4
|2
|94
|258
|171
|Idaho
|62
|41
|17
|2
|2
|86
|259
|213
|Tulsa
|61
|27
|27
|6
|1
|61
|197
|193
|Utah
|61
|28
|30
|3
|0
|59
|196
|220
|Allen
|60
|26
|31
|2
|1
|55
|198
|239
|Wichita
|60
|23
|29
|7
|1
|54
|192
|239
|Rapid City
|60
|23
|34
|3
|0
|49
|187
|238
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Indy 7, Wheeling 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Allen 2
Adirondack 5, Worcester 2
Jacksonville 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Florida 3, Savannah 2
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2
Idaho 3, Tulsa 2
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
