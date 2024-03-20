All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 60 37 15 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 60 37 15 5 3 82 203 171 Norfolk 61 35 20 6 0 76 211 184 Newfoundland 60 26 24 8 2 62 195 212 Maine 59 26 26 7 0 59 201 201 Trois-Rivieres 59 25 26 5 3 58 173 208 Reading 60 25 28 5 2 57 171 207 Worcester 60 25 28 4 3 57 163 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 61 40 18 3 0 83 194 175 Jacksonville 61 37 18 5 1 80 202 152 Florida 61 33 19 7 2 75 189 160 South Carolina 62 35 23 3 1 74 222 187 Orlando 61 31 22 6 2 70 189 181 Savannah 61 24 31 5 1 54 183 211 Atlanta 62 20 38 3 1 44 164 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 61 38 14 4 5 85 251 191 Indy 61 33 22 5 1 72 195 186 Wheeling 62 34 25 2 1 71 200 180 Fort Wayne 62 32 25 2 3 69 200 196 Kalamazoo 59 31 25 3 0 65 174 168 Cincinnati 61 27 29 5 0 59 215 227 Iowa 60 23 29 6 2 54 159 207

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 60 44 10 4 2 94 258 171 Idaho 62 41 17 2 2 86 259 213 Tulsa 61 27 27 6 1 61 197 193 Utah 61 28 30 3 0 59 196 220 Allen 60 26 31 2 1 55 198 239 Wichita 60 23 29 7 1 54 192 239 Rapid City 60 23 34 3 0 49 187 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy 7, Wheeling 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Adirondack 5, Worcester 2

Jacksonville 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 3, Savannah 2

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 3, Tulsa 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

