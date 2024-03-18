All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5 3 80 198 169 Norfolk 61 35 20 6 0 76 211 184 Newfoundland 60 26 24 8 2 62 195 212 Maine 59 26 26 7 0 59 201 201 Trois-Rivieres 58 25 26 4 3 57 170 204 Worcester 59 25 27 4 3 57 161 191 Reading 60 25 28 5 2 57 171 207

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 61 40 18 3 0 83 194 175 Jacksonville 60 36 18 5 1 78 198 149 South Carolina 62 35 23 3 1 74 222 187 Florida 60 32 19 7 2 73 186 158 Orlando 61 31 22 6 2 70 189 181 Savannah 60 24 31 4 1 53 181 208 Atlanta 62 20 38 3 1 44 164 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 37 14 4 5 83 246 189 Wheeling 61 34 24 2 1 71 198 173 Indy 60 32 22 5 1 70 188 184 Fort Wayne 61 31 25 2 3 67 196 193 Kalamazoo 58 31 24 3 0 65 171 164 Cincinnati 60 27 28 5 0 59 213 222 Iowa 60 23 29 6 2 54 159 207

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 59 43 10 4 2 92 255 169 Idaho 61 40 17 2 2 84 256 211 Tulsa 60 27 27 5 1 60 195 190 Utah 61 28 30 3 0 59 196 220 Allen 59 26 30 2 1 55 196 236 Wichita 60 23 29 7 1 54 192 239 Rapid City 60 23 34 3 0 49 187 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 1, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Allen 1

Maine 6, Reading 3

South Carolina 6, Savannah 4

Toledo 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 4, Indy 0

Utah 5, Norfolk 2

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 1

Norfolk 5, Utah 4

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Allen, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

