All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|198
|169
|Norfolk
|61
|35
|20
|6
|0
|76
|211
|184
|Newfoundland
|60
|26
|24
|8
|2
|62
|195
|212
|Maine
|59
|26
|26
|7
|0
|59
|201
|201
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|25
|26
|4
|3
|57
|170
|204
|Worcester
|59
|25
|27
|4
|3
|57
|161
|191
|Reading
|60
|25
|28
|5
|2
|57
|171
|207
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|61
|40
|18
|3
|0
|83
|194
|175
|Jacksonville
|60
|36
|18
|5
|1
|78
|198
|149
|South Carolina
|62
|35
|23
|3
|1
|74
|222
|187
|Florida
|60
|32
|19
|7
|2
|73
|186
|158
|Orlando
|61
|31
|22
|6
|2
|70
|189
|181
|Savannah
|60
|24
|31
|4
|1
|53
|181
|208
|Atlanta
|62
|20
|38
|3
|1
|44
|164
|228
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|37
|14
|4
|5
|83
|246
|189
|Wheeling
|61
|34
|24
|2
|1
|71
|198
|173
|Indy
|60
|32
|22
|5
|1
|70
|188
|184
|Fort Wayne
|61
|31
|25
|2
|3
|67
|196
|193
|Kalamazoo
|58
|31
|24
|3
|0
|65
|171
|164
|Cincinnati
|60
|27
|28
|5
|0
|59
|213
|222
|Iowa
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|159
|207
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|59
|43
|10
|4
|2
|92
|255
|169
|Idaho
|61
|40
|17
|2
|2
|84
|256
|211
|Tulsa
|60
|27
|27
|5
|1
|60
|195
|190
|Utah
|61
|28
|30
|3
|0
|59
|196
|220
|Allen
|59
|26
|30
|2
|1
|55
|196
|236
|Wichita
|60
|23
|29
|7
|1
|54
|192
|239
|Rapid City
|60
|23
|34
|3
|0
|49
|187
|238
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 1, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 6, Allen 1
Maine 6, Reading 3
South Carolina 6, Savannah 4
Toledo 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 4, Indy 0
Utah 5, Norfolk 2
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Monday’s Games
Orlando 3, Florida 1
Norfolk 5, Utah 4
Tuesday’s Games
Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Allen, 11 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
