All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5 3 80 198 169 Norfolk 58 34 19 5 0 73 200 170 Newfoundland 60 26 24 8 2 62 195 212 Maine 58 25 26 7 0 57 195 198 Trois-Rivieres 58 25 26 4 3 57 170 204 Reading 59 25 27 5 2 57 168 201 Worcester 59 25 27 4 3 57 161 191

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 60 40 17 3 0 83 194 174 Jacksonville 59 35 18 5 1 76 197 149 South Carolina 60 34 22 3 1 72 213 177 Florida 58 31 18 7 2 71 179 152 Orlando 60 30 22 6 2 68 186 180 Savannah 59 24 30 4 1 53 177 202 Atlanta 61 20 37 3 1 44 162 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 36 14 4 5 81 243 187 Wheeling 61 34 24 2 1 71 198 173 Indy 59 32 21 5 1 70 188 180 Fort Wayne 61 31 25 2 3 67 196 193 Kalamazoo 57 30 24 3 0 63 165 163 Cincinnati 59 26 28 5 0 57 209 222 Iowa 60 23 29 6 2 54 159 207

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 59 43 10 4 2 92 255 169 Idaho 61 40 17 2 2 84 256 211 Tulsa 60 27 27 5 1 60 195 190 Allen 58 26 29 2 1 55 195 230 Utah 58 26 30 2 0 54 182 209 Wichita 60 23 29 7 1 54 192 239 Rapid City 60 23 34 3 0 49 187 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 3, Tulsa 0

Jacksonville 4, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 3, Allen 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Idaho 0

Orlando 6, South Carolina 5

Reading 2, Worcester 1

Toledo 4, Greenville 3

Maine 6, Adirondack 2

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3

Wheeling 1, Iowa 0

Kansas City 8, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Idaho 4

Maine 4, Reading 2

Allen 5, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 4, Tulsa 3

Adirondack 5, Worcester 1

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 4

Toledo 3, Greenville 0

Wheeling 2, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 1

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Norfolk at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.