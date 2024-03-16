All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|198
|169
|Norfolk
|58
|34
|19
|5
|0
|73
|200
|170
|Newfoundland
|60
|26
|24
|8
|2
|62
|195
|212
|Maine
|58
|25
|26
|7
|0
|57
|195
|198
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|25
|26
|4
|3
|57
|170
|204
|Reading
|59
|25
|27
|5
|2
|57
|168
|201
|Worcester
|59
|25
|27
|4
|3
|57
|161
|191
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|60
|40
|17
|3
|0
|83
|194
|174
|Jacksonville
|59
|35
|18
|5
|1
|76
|197
|149
|South Carolina
|60
|34
|22
|3
|1
|72
|213
|177
|Florida
|58
|31
|18
|7
|2
|71
|179
|152
|Orlando
|60
|30
|22
|6
|2
|68
|186
|180
|Savannah
|59
|24
|30
|4
|1
|53
|177
|202
|Atlanta
|61
|20
|37
|3
|1
|44
|162
|225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|36
|14
|4
|5
|81
|243
|187
|Wheeling
|61
|34
|24
|2
|1
|71
|198
|173
|Indy
|59
|32
|21
|5
|1
|70
|188
|180
|Fort Wayne
|61
|31
|25
|2
|3
|67
|196
|193
|Kalamazoo
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|165
|163
|Cincinnati
|59
|26
|28
|5
|0
|57
|209
|222
|Iowa
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|159
|207
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|59
|43
|10
|4
|2
|92
|255
|169
|Idaho
|61
|40
|17
|2
|2
|84
|256
|211
|Tulsa
|60
|27
|27
|5
|1
|60
|195
|190
|Allen
|58
|26
|29
|2
|1
|55
|195
|230
|Utah
|58
|26
|30
|2
|0
|54
|182
|209
|Wichita
|60
|23
|29
|7
|1
|54
|192
|239
|Rapid City
|60
|23
|34
|3
|0
|49
|187
|238
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 3, Tulsa 0
Jacksonville 4, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 3, Allen 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Idaho 0
Orlando 6, South Carolina 5
Reading 2, Worcester 1
Toledo 4, Greenville 3
Maine 6, Adirondack 2
Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3
Wheeling 1, Iowa 0
Kansas City 8, Rapid City 3
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Idaho 4
Maine 4, Reading 2
Allen 5, Kalamazoo 2
Indy 4, Tulsa 3
Adirondack 5, Worcester 1
Rapid City 5, Kansas City 4
Toledo 3, Greenville 0
Wheeling 2, Iowa 1
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 1
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Norfolk at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
