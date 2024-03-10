All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 57 35 14 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 57 35 14 5 3 78 191 162 Norfolk 58 34 19 5 0 73 200 170 Newfoundland 58 26 23 7 2 61 189 203 Worcester 56 25 25 4 2 56 158 182 Maine 56 23 26 7 0 53 185 194 Reading 56 23 26 5 2 53 162 195 Trois-Rivieres 55 23 26 3 3 52 159 198

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 58 40 16 2 0 82 191 167 Jacksonville 58 34 18 5 1 74 193 147 Florida 56 30 17 7 2 69 173 145 South Carolina 57 33 21 2 1 69 202 165 Orlando 58 29 21 6 2 66 177 171 Savannah 57 23 29 4 1 51 171 194 Atlanta 58 18 36 3 1 40 152 218

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 55 34 12 4 5 77 228 174 Indy 56 30 20 5 1 66 178 173 Wheeling 58 32 24 1 1 66 193 169 Fort Wayne 58 29 24 2 3 63 185 184 Kalamazoo 54 28 23 3 0 59 155 152 Cincinnati 57 25 27 5 0 55 203 215 Iowa 57 22 28 5 2 51 155 202

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 56 42 10 3 1 88 239 156 Idaho 56 37 16 2 1 77 241 194 Tulsa 56 25 25 5 1 56 181 180 Utah 57 26 29 2 0 54 181 204 Allen 55 25 27 2 1 53 188 219 Wichita 58 22 28 7 1 52 184 230 Rapid City 57 21 33 3 0 45 174 225

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 4

Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 1, Wheeling 0

Wichita 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 1

Newfoundland 6, Idaho 2

Norfolk 4, Reading 1

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Savannah 4, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 8, Allen 4

Utah 5, Rapid City 4

Sunday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

