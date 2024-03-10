All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|57
|35
|14
|5
|3
|78
|191
|162
|Norfolk
|58
|34
|19
|5
|0
|73
|200
|170
|Newfoundland
|58
|26
|23
|7
|2
|61
|189
|203
|Worcester
|56
|25
|25
|4
|2
|56
|158
|182
|Maine
|56
|23
|26
|7
|0
|53
|185
|194
|Reading
|56
|23
|26
|5
|2
|53
|162
|195
|Trois-Rivieres
|55
|23
|26
|3
|3
|52
|159
|198
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|58
|40
|16
|2
|0
|82
|191
|167
|Jacksonville
|58
|34
|18
|5
|1
|74
|193
|147
|Florida
|56
|30
|17
|7
|2
|69
|173
|145
|South Carolina
|57
|33
|21
|2
|1
|69
|202
|165
|Orlando
|58
|29
|21
|6
|2
|66
|177
|171
|Savannah
|57
|23
|29
|4
|1
|51
|171
|194
|Atlanta
|58
|18
|36
|3
|1
|40
|152
|218
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|34
|12
|4
|5
|77
|228
|174
|Indy
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|178
|173
|Wheeling
|58
|32
|24
|1
|1
|66
|193
|169
|Fort Wayne
|58
|29
|24
|2
|3
|63
|185
|184
|Kalamazoo
|54
|28
|23
|3
|0
|59
|155
|152
|Cincinnati
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|203
|215
|Iowa
|57
|22
|28
|5
|2
|51
|155
|202
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|56
|42
|10
|3
|1
|88
|239
|156
|Idaho
|56
|37
|16
|2
|1
|77
|241
|194
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|25
|5
|1
|56
|181
|180
|Utah
|57
|26
|29
|2
|0
|54
|181
|204
|Allen
|55
|25
|27
|2
|1
|53
|188
|219
|Wichita
|58
|22
|28
|7
|1
|52
|184
|230
|Rapid City
|57
|21
|33
|3
|0
|45
|174
|225
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 5, Norfolk 4
Worcester 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Maine 7, Adirondack 0
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3
Florida 4, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 1, Wheeling 0
Wichita 4, Iowa 3
Kansas City 3, Allen 1
Rapid City 3, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 1
Newfoundland 6, Idaho 2
Norfolk 4, Reading 1
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Savannah 4, South Carolina 3
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3
Wichita 5, Iowa 2
Kansas City 8, Allen 4
Utah 5, Rapid City 4
Sunday’s Games
Idaho at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
