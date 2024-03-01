All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 52 33 12 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 52 33 12 4 3 73 175 138 Norfolk 53 30 19 4 0 64 172 153 Newfoundland 54 24 21 7 2 57 174 191 Maine 51 22 23 6 0 50 168 176 Worcester 51 22 23 4 2 50 145 170 Reading 51 21 23 5 2 49 142 171 Trois-Rivieres 50 20 24 3 3 46 143 183

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 54 36 16 2 0 74 180 163 Jacksonville 53 33 15 4 1 71 179 131 South Carolina 53 31 19 2 1 65 190 152 Florida 51 27 15 7 2 63 158 133 Orlando 52 26 18 6 2 60 160 152 Savannah 53 20 28 4 1 45 154 185 Atlanta 56 18 35 2 1 39 150 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 29 12 4 5 67 207 166 Indy 52 29 18 5 0 63 168 161 Wheeling 53 30 21 1 1 62 179 155 Fort Wayne 53 26 22 2 3 57 168 168 Kalamazoo 49 26 20 3 0 55 143 135 Cincinnati 53 23 25 5 0 51 193 204 Iowa 52 21 24 5 2 49 145 183

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 51 38 10 2 1 79 214 140 Idaho 53 36 14 2 1 75 230 178 Tulsa 52 24 22 5 1 54 173 163 Utah 53 24 28 1 0 49 164 188 Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201 Wichita 52 19 26 7 0 45 157 207 Rapid City 53 20 31 2 0 42 163 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:20 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.