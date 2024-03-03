Draisaitl scores 30th goal, McDavid gets league-best 73rd assist as Oilers beat Kraken 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 30th goal of the season off the league-leading 73rd assist from Connor McDavid,…

SEATTLE (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 30th goal of the season off the league-leading 73rd assist from Connor McDavid, Brett Kulak scored early in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves and nearly posted his third shutout of the season as Edmonton won its third straight, kept the pressure on Vegas for second place in the Pacific Division and swept all four games in the season series with Seattle.

Edmonton has won six straight against the Kraken and is 9-2-0 against them since Seattle joined the NHL.

Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer finished with 22 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Max Domi scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Toronto beat New York.

John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had goals in regulation for Toronto, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Ilya Samsonov stopped 32 shots.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice, and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and two assists as the Rangers lost for just the second time in 13 games (11-1-1). Artemi Panarin also had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves.

After Mika Zibanejad and Marner traded goals in the shootout, Domi put Toronto ahead in the fourth round. Trocheck then hit the post to seal the Maple Leafs’ win.

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored in the sixth round of the shootout and Tampa Bay stopped a four-game home losing streak.

Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Tyler Motte. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in regulation to tie Tiny Thompson for 49th place in wins with 284. The Lightning tied Detroit for the two wild cards in the Eastern Conference.

NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist and now has 105 points. The Lightning right wing lost an edge and went hard into the boards midway through the second but returned a short time later.

Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, who are 2-7-2 over their last 11 games. Cayden Primeau stopped 30 shots during regulation. Montreal was coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to NHL-leading Florida on Thursday night.

Montreal’s Cole Caulfield and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos also scored in the shootout.

STARS 3, SHARKS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Dallas past San Jose.

Jason Robertson and Radek Faksa scored in regulation, and Matt Duchene also scored in the shootout for the Stars, who have points in eight straight games at home (6-0-2). Jake Oettinger made 21 saves through overtime and six in the shootout, including stopping Luke Kunin to end the game.

Filip Zadina and William Eklund scored in regulation, and Anthony Duclair scored in the shootout for the Sharks, who have lost six in a row. Kunin had two assists.

Magnus Chrona made 36 saves through overtime plus five shootout stops in his second career NHL start and first league game played from start to finish.

FLAMES 4, PENGUINS 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 50 seconds left in the third period, as Calgary rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Pittsburgh.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored in the Flames’ season-high fifth straight win. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots and Calgary moved five points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Gruden got his first NHL goal, and Lars Eller and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry had 16 saves.

With Tampa Bay’s win earlier in the night, the Penguins fell 10 points behind the Lightning for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference — though Pittsburgh has five games in hand.

JETS 5, HURRICANES 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:13 left and Winnipeg rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat Carolina.

After Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov went 10 feet out in front of his crease to try to clear the puck but failed, Monahan controlled the puck and then shot it into the empty net as Kochetkov tried to scramble back.

Nino Niederreiter added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left for his second goal of the period. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which won for the fifth time in six games.

Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Kochetkov made 28 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in five games.

FLYERS 4, SENATORS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored twice in the span of 45 seconds, Felix Sandstrom made 24 saves in his season debut and Philadelphia beat Ottawa.

Foerster broke a 1-1 deadlock with 47 seconds remaining in the second period, corralling a bouncing puck off a faceoff and fluttering a shot that went over the glove of Ottawa goalie Mads Sogaard. Foerster then scored Philadelphia’s NHL-record fifth penalty shot goal of the season with 2 seconds left.

Joel Farabee and Cam York also scored for the Flyers.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, which lost its fourth straight game. Sogaard finished with 36 saves.

BLUES 3, WILD 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Alexey Toropchenko scored as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Torey Krug also scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to help the Blues win for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1).

Jon Merrill scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Minnesota in its third straight loss.

Neighbours gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal with 7:07 left in the second period. It was the Blues’ lone goal in seven power plays.

Krug sealed the with with an empty-netter the length of the ice with 49 seconds remaining.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexandre Texier opened the scoring in the first minute, Zach Werenski had two assists, and Columbus beat Chicago.

Boone Jenner, Mathieu Olivier and Cole Sillinger scored and Johnny Gaudreau added an empty-netter for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 26 shots and picked up his 12th win of the season.

Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks, and Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves. Chicago has lost six straight (0-4-2).

PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Sam Reinhart scored his 42nd goal, and Florida beat Detroit.

Bobrovsky got his 42nd career shutout and fifth against the Red Wings, and has won nine of his last 10 starts overall.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe added a power-play goal for the Panthers. Florida, which is 28-0-3 when leading after two periods, has a league-high 21 road wins.

Alex Lyon made 33 saves for Detroit, which was blanked for the third time this season.

PREDATORS 5, AVALANCHE 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored three goals for his first career hat trick and Nashville won its eighth straight.

Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 25 saves and Ryan McDonagh had two assists.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves for Colorado, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville’s eight-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history. The Predators won 10 straight from mid-February through early March 2018.

ISLANDERS 5, BRUINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored three times in the first period for his third career hat trick and New York got its third straight win.

Palmieri, who completed the natural hat trick just 12:19 in, had his first three-goal game with the Islanders and added an assist. Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson also scored, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat each added two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

Marc McLaughlin scored the lone goal for Boston and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves as the Bruins fell for the fourth time in five games (1-1-3).

SABRES 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens capped Buffalo’s five-goal surge by scoring his second short-handed goal of the game with 2:48 left, and the Sabres got their fifth win in six games.

Zemgus Girgensons scored the go-ahead goal with 5:14 left in the second period as the Sabres rallied after squandering a 2-0 lead. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Owen Power each had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo, which won consecutive home games for just the second time this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 shots to improve to 7-2 in his past nine starts while allowing just 18 goals.

Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, which dropped to 2-6-1 in its past nine. Logan Thompson finished with 28 saves, and has gone 1-3-1 in his past five while giving up a combined 18 goals.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.