Dodgers open with 7 pitchers on IL after adding Buehler, Graterol, Treinen and Sheehan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Right-handers Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Emmet Sheehan were placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers before Wednesday night’s opener against the San Diego Padres, giving Los Angeles seven pitchers on the IL.

Los Angeles also recalled right-hander Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23, 2022, and Graterol has right shoulder inflammation and has not pitched in a game since his spring training debut on March 2.

Treinen has a bruised lung sustained March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff, and Sheehan has right forearm inflammation.

They joined left-hander Clayton Kershaw, and right-handers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin on the IL.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had left shoulder surgery on Nov. 3. May had Tommy John surgery last July 18 and Gonsolin on Sept. 1.

Knack had been optioned to minor league camp on March 3.

Daniel Hudson, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the win in the opening 5-2 victory over San Diego, was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. The 37-year-old right-hander gets a $2 million salary while assigned to the major leagues and $210,000 while assigned to the minors.

He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games: $250,000 each for 50 and 55, and $500,000 for 60. Hudson also can get $1 million for games finished: $200,000 each for 40 and 45, and $300,000 apiece for 50 and 55.

