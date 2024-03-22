Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has lat strain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez will have to wait to make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez will have to wait to make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday that Rodríguez has a lat strain, which means the left-hander will open the season on the injured list.

“He’s going to be shut down from throwing until he’s asymptomatic,” Lovullo said. “I know you guys want to know lengths of time, all the common questions that I want to know, but we don’t know that. It’s going to depend on how he progresses and how he’s feeling day by day. We’re going to assess it daily and build it out from there.”

Rodríguez, who turns 31 on April 7, joined the reigning NL champions with an ,$80 million, four-year contract after going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.