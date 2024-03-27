Diamondbacks host the Rockies for the season opener

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Phoenix; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)…

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phoenix; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -247, Rockies +201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 166 home runs.

Colorado had a 59-103 record overall and a 22-59 record on the road last season. The Rockies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 5.9.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

