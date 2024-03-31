Diamondbacks bring 2-1 series lead over Rockies into game 4

Colorado Rockies (1-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Diamondbacks: Brandon…

Colorado Rockies (1-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-1.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .408 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

Colorado went 59-103 overall and 22-59 in road games a season ago. The Rockies slugged .405 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

