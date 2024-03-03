Devynne Charlton breaks her own world record in 60-meter hurdles at indoor worlds

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Bahamas runner Devynne Charlton broke her own 60-meter hurdles world record at the world athletics indoor…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Bahamas runner Devynne Charlton broke her own 60-meter hurdles world record at the world athletics indoor championships on Sunday.

Charlton won in 7.65 seconds in Glasgow and took 0.02 off the record she set in New York on Feb. 11, which was matched by American runner Tia Jones five days later in New Mexico.

France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela was second in 7.74, and Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze in 7.79.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.