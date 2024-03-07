Davidse and Cantero share the lead in European tour event in South Africa

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — South African Keenan Davidse and Spaniard Ivan Cantero shot 8-under 64s to take the first-round…

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — South African Keenan Davidse and Spaniard Ivan Cantero shot 8-under 64s to take the first-round lead at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa on Thursday.

Both golfers had nine birdies and a bogey at Glendower Golf Club.

Three South Africans were tied for second after rounds of 7-under 65; Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker and Louis de Jager.

This is the third consecutive week for the European tour in Africa, and the second week of a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour.

The European tour will have five tournaments in Asia before starting the European portion of its schedule in late May.

