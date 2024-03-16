Dallas Stars unveil statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars unveiled a statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano during Saturday night’s home…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars unveiled a statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano during Saturday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Modano is the franchise leader in goals, assists and games played.

“It’s hard to put into words what this has meant,” Modano said after wiping away tears following a one-minute standing ovation. “Thirty years ago we got on a plane in 1993 to come here (when the Minnesota North Stars moved to Dallas) and didn’t know what to expect. Five years later we gave you a Stanley Cup in 1999. … We feel we’ve turned Dallas into a hockey town.”

Modano, 53, joins former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki as players with statues on the plaza at American Airlines Center. Nowitzki led the Mavs to their only NBA title.

“Thanks to Dirk for saving me a spot,” Modano said.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but it was delayed and moved indoors because of steady afternoon rain.

Modano played 20 of his 21 NHL seasons with the Stars franchise, dating to its days as the North Stars. He was the NHL’s first overall draft pick in 1988. The Hockey Hall of Famer also had his No. 9 jersey retired by the team in 2014.

Modano scored a team-high 50 goals in 1993-94 in the team’s first season in Dallas. He leads the franchise with 557 goals, 802 assists, 1,359 points and 1,459 games played. The Michigan native finished his career with one season with Detroit.

He led Dallas with 34 goals and 81 points in 1998-99, when the Stars beat Buffalo in six games to win the Stanley Cup.

Modano is a hockey operations advisor for the Minnesota Wild.

