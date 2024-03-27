Cronenworth leads Padres against the Giants following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres (1-1) San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0);…

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres (1-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -112, Giants -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants after Jake Cronenworth had four hits on Thursday in a 15-11 win over the Dodgers.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up four in the 2023 season.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 174 home runs.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

