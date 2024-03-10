Minnesota Wild pull goaltender in overtime, beat Nashville Predators 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota pulled its goaltender in overtime and Matt Boldy scored to lift the Wild to…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota pulled its goaltender in overtime and Matt Boldy scored to lift the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated off 3:30 into OT, giving Minnesota a 4-on-3 advantage. Seconds later, Boldy got a pass from Mats Zuccarello and beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros for his 24th goal.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining in regulation, helping the Predators avoid what would have been their first regulation loss since Feb. 15. Nashville is 10-0-2 in its last 12 games.

Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Luke Evangelista also scored, and Saros made 29 stops.

Boldy also had two assists. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Ryan Hartman and Jonas Brodin also scored.

OILERS 4, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, sending Edmonton to the victory.

Darnell Nurse scored twice in the third period. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak by shutting down the struggling Penguins.

Calvin Pickard made 41 saves for Edmonton. He left the game briefly near the end of the second period after Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust ran into him at the goalmouth. Pickard returned at the start of the third to finish his second shutout of the season.

Tristan Jarry stopped 38 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost six of their past seven and were blanked in back-to-back home games for the first time since 2004.

ISLANDERS 6, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and the Islanders moved into a playoff position with their sixth straight win.

Kyle Palmieri, Cal Clutterbuck, Pierre Engvall and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York. Mathew Barzal had two assists.

The Islanders scored three times in the first period, including Palmieri on a breakaway 7:28 into the game. New York has outscored opponents 11-0 in the first 20 minutes during its winning streak.

The Islanders moved into the Eastern Conference’s second and final wild card after being seven points back two weeks ago. Detroit and New York both have 74 points, but the Islanders have one game in hand.

Anaheim’s Alex Killorn extended his goal streak to four games during the second period.

HURRICANES 7, FLAMES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and two assists, powering Carolina to its third consecutive victory.

Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each had two assists.

Carolina scored four goals in the second period to open a 6-1 lead.

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar made 33 saves.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes.

BLACKHAWKS 7, COYOTES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Colin Blackwell got his first career hat trick and Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist, leading the Blackhawks to the victory.

It was Chicago’s highest scoring game of the season. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 3-13-3 in their last 19 games, including a 5-2 win at the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Seth Jones had a career-high four assists for Chicago, and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist. Tyler Johnson also scored.

Clayton Keller had two goals for Arizona, running his team-best total to 25 on the season. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists against his first NHL team, and Dylan Guenther also scored.

The Coyotes lost for the third time in four games.

