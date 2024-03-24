Clutterbuck, Barzal help Islanders defeat Jets 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Mathew Barzal and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and two assists…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Mathew Barzal and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against Winnipeg Saturday.

Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee also scored and Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders, who remain outside a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 12 games left in the regular season.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg, which has lost two in a row after an impressive win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Connor Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 26 shots before being relieved by Laurent Brossoit halfway through the second period.

Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period to give New York an early 2-0 lead.

Namestnikov pulled the Jets to within a goal as he snuck behind the Islanders defense and deftly danced around Varlamov at 11:20 of the first period.

The Islanders responded with four consecutive goals to take command.

FLYERS 3, BRUINS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored with 1:29 left and Philadelphia snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston.

Travis Konecny scored two goals and Foerster also had an assist. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves in Philadelphia’s first victory over Boston since Oct. 20, 2021.

Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins in the opener of a six-game trip. Linus Ullmark made 26 stops.

Boston started play with an NHL-leading 97 points as it looks to repeat as the Presidents’ Trophy winners, which is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. Philadelphia began play in third place in the Metropolitan Division, and the victory over the Bruins will boost the rebuilding Flyers’ surprising playoff chances.

BLUES 5, WILD 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A banged-up Jordan Kyrou scored a hat trick and Brandon Saad tallied 2:05 into overtime to give St. Louis Blues a victory over Minnesota.

Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues, who are 6-1 in their last seven games. Pavel Buchnevich had three assists and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Marco Rossi scored twice for the Wild. Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber also had goals for Minnesota, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves.

The win moved the Blues two points ahead of the Wild, who both trail Vegas in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The win was the Blues’ third straight over the Wild, who fell to 6-2-2 in their last 10 as they opened a six-game homestand that could decide their playoff fate.

PREDATORS 1, RED WINGS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 5:14 remaining in the third period and Juuse Saros made 22 saves to lead Nashville to a victory over, extending Nashville’s franchise record streak of games unbeaten in regulation to 17 at 15-0-2.

Nashville sits comfortably in the Western Conference’s top wild-card position with 88 points.

Alex Lyon made 31saves for Detroit, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

With time winding down in the third, Forsberg capped off a wild scramble in the Detroit zone with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Lyon high to the glove side. He has scored in five-straight games and has six goals over that span.

SENATORS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Chabot and Mathieu Joseph each scored and had an assist to help Ottawa snap a three-game skid with a victory over New Jersey.

Angus Crookshank, Ridley Greig and Drake Batherson also had goals and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots for his 16th win.

Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek scored for the Devils, who had their two-game winning streak stopped and remain out of the wild-card playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey had scored 17 goals in its previous five games.

Jake Allen had 20 saves for the Devils and fell to 3-2 since coming to New Jersey in a trade with Montreal.

The Senators were trailing 2-1 in the second period before getting three straight goals from Crookshank, Greig and Chabot.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 58th goal into an empty net and Toronto beat Edmonton 6-3 on Saturday night.

Pontus Holmberg also scored twice, William Nylander had a goal and an assist, and Matthews added assist. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves before leaving because of an injury with 3:39 left. Martin Jones stopped five shots in relief.

Toronto has won two straight to improve to 40-20-9. Edmonton dropped to 42-22-4. The Oilers were 9-1-2 over their previous 12.

Former Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman scored his 49th for Edmonton. Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl also connected for the Oilers, and Connor McDavid had three assists. Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in two periods, and Calvin Pickard made five stops in relief.

RANGERS 4, PANTHERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored twice in regulation and added the decisive goal in the shootout, Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves and the New York Rangers rallied to beat Florida Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 3-2 with his 31st goal at 15:52 of the third but Panarin knotted the contest at 16:35 with his second of the game and team-leading 43rd of the season. He has five goals in his last two games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, who lost their fourth straight game.

Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers and Vincent Trocheck had three assists.

CANUCKS 4, FLAMES 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nils Hoglander scored twice, Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots and Vancouver beat Calgary Flames for a share of the NHL lead.

Vancouver won its third straight to improve to 45-18-8, good for 98 points and a tie with the New York Rangers atop the NHL standings. In the Western Conference, the Canucks are three points ahead of Colorado and Dallas.

DeSmith, making his fifth straight start in place of the injured Thatcher Demko, improved to 11-5-6. J.T. Miller added his team-leading 34th goal, Elias Lindholm scored into an empty net, and Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland each had two assists.

Rasmus Andersson and Joel Hanley scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his return from a lower-body injury. The Flames hadn’t played since falling 5-2 at home to Washington on Monday night.

KINGS 4, LIGHTNING 3, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored 25 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles snapped Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak.

Steven Stamkos scored twice in the final 4:34 of regulation for Tampa Bay, tying it with 45.8 seconds left while the Lightning had a 6-on-5 advantage. But Gavrikov broke in alone on Andrei Vasilevskiy early in OT and buried his sixth goal of the season.

Trevor Moore scored his 26th goal and Mikey Anderson ended his 54-game goal drought as Los Angeles won its season-best fourth straight home game by knocking off surging Tampa Bay, which had lost just once in March.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings, who completed a perfect three-game homestand with their fifth win in seven games overall.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals for his 500th and 501st career points and Vegas maintained their playoff position with a victory over struggling Columbus, but Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill left early in the third period.

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev had the other Vegas goals. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists.

Hill, who had 12 saves on 13 shots, left the game less than five minutes into the third. Logan Thompson played the rest of the game and made eight stops.

Erik Gudbranson and Carson Meyer scored for Columbus, which was outshot 47-22. The Blue Jackets, playing the second of a back-to-back, gave up 51 shots in a 6-1 loss Friday night at Colorado. Daniil Tarasov recorded 43 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SHARKS 4, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seth Jones scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and Chicago overcame a four-goal deficit to beat San Jose.

Philipp Kurashev scored the tying goal with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Tyler Johnson and Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago, which won its fourth straight game against San Jose.

Donato and Taylor Raddysh each had two assists, while rookie Connor Bedard had one for his team-leading 55th point.

Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Bordeleau each had two goals for the Sharks, who have lost seven in a row and 16 of their last 17.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.