Clippers’ Harden, Bulls’ White sidelined; Leonard available for Los Angeles

CHICAGO (AP) — The Clippers and Bulls were missing key players Thursday, with Los Angeles’ James Harden out with a strained left shoulder and Chicago’s Coby White sidelined because of a sore right hip.

Kawhi Leonard was available for the Clippers after leaving Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves because of back spasms.

Harden had played in 59 consecutive games since being acquired from Philadelphia in a three-team trade that included Oklahoma City on Nov. 1. The three-time scoring champion is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 assists.

As for Leonard, coach Tyronn Lue wasn’t sure if he would be on a minutes restriction. On Tuesday, he played the entire first quarter, but was seen leaving the Clippers’ downtown arena during the second quarter.

“Just making sacrifices, trying to be on the floor for your teammates and for your team, that’s huge for us,” Lue said.

The Bulls, meanwhile, were breathing a little easier after imaging showed White was not seriously injured, coach Billy Donovan said. He is day to day after Pascal Siakam blocked his layup and landed on him near the end of regulation in Chicago’s overtime win at Indiana on Wednesday. ___

