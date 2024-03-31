Chourio, Rea lead Brewers to sweep of Mets, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2014

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double for his career extra-base hit and helped Collin Rea escape…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double for his career extra-base hit and helped Collin Rea escape a bases-loaded jam as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the winless New York Mets 4-1 on Sunday.

Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 4 a day after Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez intentionally threw at him. Ramirez, who is appealing a three-game suspension, struck out Hoskins with the bases loaded in the fifth.

It is the first 0-3 start for New York since 2014.

“Guys are doing their job,” New York shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “It’s just they played better than us in a way. So hats off to them. I just wish we would have come out with at least one.”

Willy Adames and rookie Oliver Dunn each hit a run-scoring single as Milwaukee got off to its first 3-0 start since 2018. William Contreras added an RBI double and Brice Turang scored twice to help Milwaukee to its second sweep in New York and first since 2011.

Former Brewer Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single for the Mets, who played without new manager Carlos Mendoza while he served a one-game suspension for Saturday’s incident with Ramirez and Hoskins.

Rea (1-0) limited the Mets to one run and five hits in five innings. He pitched with men on in each inning but the third.

New York loaded the bases in the fourth when Rea walked Taylor to cap a 12-pitch plate appearance. But Omar Narváez swung at a 2-0 pitch and lofted a fly ball to right that Chourio hauled in at the warning track.

“He’s fun to watch,” Rea said. “He’s got all the tools. He takes good at-bats and gets good reads in the outfield, makes athletic plays.”

Chourio also made a sliding catch as his hat fell off to rob Pete Alonso of a hit. His catch occurred after his double off Tylor Megill (0-1) went over right fielder Starling Marte’s head and put Milwaukee ahead 2-0 in the second.

“He’s been great,” Adames said. “He knows he’s going to step up to the next level and he knows he has to just do his job and just not try to do too much and be himself.”

Chourio also made another running catch in the seventh and had an infield hit in the eighth. Chourio, who turned 20 on March 11, went 5 for 12 in his first career series.

“Chourio stepped up big time,” first-year Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “We didn’t know what you were going to get for sure. Quite frankly his spring training at times was very impressive but I think we learned something this weekend. The lights went on and a different kid showed up.”

Megill allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits in four innings. The right-hander felt some pain in his shoulder and will undergo an MRI.

He allowed Adames’ run-scoring hit after Christian Yelich reached on catcher interference by Narváez in the first.

Bryan Hudson pitched three innings for Milwaukee, and Joel Payamps tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth career save.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Jakob Junis makes his Milwaukee debut against Minnesota RHP Louie Varland in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday.

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea makes his debut for New York against Detroit RHP Reese Olson in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Manaea signed a two-year contract in January after posting a 3.43 ERA in his final 17 appearances for the Giants last season.

