Chicago Blackhawks agree to 2-year contract with former Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with forward Landon Slaggert.

Chicago announced the move before Sunday night’s 7-4 win over Arizona. The entry-level deal runs through the 2024-25 season with a $912,500 salary cap hit.

The 21-year-old Slaggert is expected to join Chicago for its Tuesday morning skate ahead of its home game against Anaheim. Coach Luke Richardson said he wanted to give Slaggert time to acclimate, and then likely make his pro debut later in the week.

Slaggert had 20 goals and 11 assists in 36 games for Notre Dame this season. The South Bend, Indiana, native had 47 goals and 45 assists in 136 games with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame concluded its season with a 4-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

Slaggert was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

