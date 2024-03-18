Live Radio
Home » Sports » Celtics star Jayson Tatum…

Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined Monday night vs Pistons with ankle injury

The Associated Press

March 18, 2024, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons because of a right ankle injury.

It’s the fourth time the team’s leading scorer will be sidelined this season.

Tatum, who is averaging 27.1 points and also leads the team with 8.3 rebounds a game, will join Jrue Holiday as the two starters missing for the Celtics (53-14).

Boston, which has the best record in the league, sat three starters in Sunday night’s 26-point win at Washington. Derrick White (sprained left hand), Kristaps Porzingis (strained right hamstring) and Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) all missed that game.

Brown and Porzingis are back in the lineup for the game against the Pistons. Porzingis missed the last five games with a strained right hamstring.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up