Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley to miss at least 1 week with left ankle sprain

ATLANTA (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained…

ATLANTA (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle.

The Cavaliers said tests in Cleveland on Wednesday confirmed Mobley suffered the sprain in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 105-104 home win over Boston on Tuesday night. The team said Mobley will be evaluated in about one week.

Coach J. B. Bickerstaff said before Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that Mobley’s ankle was “tender.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” Bickerstaff said.

The 6-foot-11 Mobley is averaging 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Forward Georges Niang made only his second start of the season against the Hawks as Mobley’s replacement.

Cleveland also was still without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell with a left knee bone bruise and guard Max Strus (right knee strain) against Atlanta.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.