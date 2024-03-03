Bunbury’s late PK goal earns Nashville 1-1 draw with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Nashville earned a…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Nashville earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, spoiling the home opener for the Colorado Rapids and new coach Chris Armas.

Bunbury’s equalizer for Nashville (0-0-2) followed a foul on Rapids substitute forward Jonathan Lewis.

Colorado (0-2-0) never did find the net, but the Rapids grabbed the lead on an own-goal by Nashville defender Shaq Moore two minutes into the second half.

Zack Steffen, who surrendered four goals in a season-opening loss to the Portland Timbers, finished with one save in his second start with the Rapids. Steffen has been out of the league since a stint with the Columbus Crew from 2016-19,

Joe Willis saved two shots for Nashville.

Colorado travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Nashville returns home to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 10.

