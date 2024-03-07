Bulls assistant Fleming won’t be disciplined for contact with Jazz’s Collins, Donovan says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming won’t face discipline from the league after he made contact with…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming won’t face discipline from the league after he made contact with John Collins in the final seconds of a 119-117 win at Utah on Wednesday night, Chicago coach Billy Donovan said Thursday.

The Bulls were in communication with the league office, and Donovan said there was no indication Fleming would face a fine or suspension.

The altercation involving Fleming nearly cost Chicago the game. DeMar DeRozan was double-teamed and fouled with 9.3 seconds remaining when things became heated. Fleming appeared to try to hold Collins back and pushed him away, and Collins came at the coach.

Fleming, Collins and Torrey Craig received technical fouls, and the Jazz then had a chance at a winning basket. The Bulls held on when Collin Sexton missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

Donovan called it “unfortunate” that things got physical and believes Fleming’s intentions were in the right place.

“I didn’t get all the different camera angles on the situation but certainly I think Chris was trying to defuse the situation and it ultimately escalated the situation. That’s the unfortunate part,” Donovan said before Chicago played at Golden State. “But I think it’s a lesson for us from the perspective that we’ve just got to worry about controlling our bench and our guys. … Certainly I don’t think Chris’ intentions were ever to be physical.”

