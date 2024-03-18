Brown scores 31 points, White gets 1st career triple-double in Celtics’ 119-94 win over Detroit

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in three quarters, Derrick White posted his first career triple-double and the…

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in three quarters, Derrick White posted his first career triple-double and the NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Monday night.

Boston star Jayson Tatum missed the game because of a right ankle injury, but the Celtics had more than enough to make up for the absence of their leading scorer (27.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.3).

White had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He completed his triple-double when he passed to Payton Pritchard, who hit a 3-pointer with 6:25 to play.

“I’m not usually one that tries to chase stats or whatnot, but I saw that I was one away,” said White, who also recorded his 5,000th career point with a 3 in the final quarter.

“I’ve been close a lot of times, so I wanted to try and get it this time. Shout out to my teammates.”

Pritchard had 23 points in the Celtics’ sixth straight victory.

Boston forward Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing five games with a strained right hamstring. He had 20 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

“I think it’s hard not to love him on and off the court,” Porzingis said of White. “He’s a unique human, a unique player. I can go on and on to give good compliments to D White and who he is.”

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 21 points. Cade Cunningham, who averages a team-high 22.2 points per game, rested for left knee injury management.

“We closed out to a shooter, but we were still 2 feet away,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said of his team’s defense. “We contested the shot, but it had no effect on the shot. That’s something I’ve got to continue to teach a lot better than I have.”

Boston also played without starting guard Jrue Holiday (bruised right shoulder) and reserve forward Al Horford. The 37-year-old Horford hasn’t played consecutive games this season.

The Celtics opened a 47-37 lead on Brown’s 3-pointer midway into the second quarter. They had a 61-48 advantage at the break.

One of the biggest cheers of the game occurred when Pritchard made a nifty behind-the-back pass to Xavier Tillman for a fast-break layup. Then Brown was fouled on a driving basket that led to a three-point play, making it 88-66 late in the third quarter.

“I’m happy for him,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said of White’s triple-double. “He’s continued to grow as a two-way player on both sides of the ball.”

