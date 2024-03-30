Brittney Griner re-signs with Mercury, her only WNBA team

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the only WNBA team she has ever played for.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the only WNBA team she has ever played for.

The deal was announced by the league on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night.

Phoenix selected Griner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft after a stellar collegiate career at Baylor. The 6-foot-8 center has career averages of 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Last season she averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game after missing the 2022 season while she was detained in Russia before a high-profile prisoner swap brought her back to the U.S.

She helped lead the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA championship and is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She is a nine-time All-Star, eight-time blocks leader, two-time defensive player of the year and three-time all-league first team member, according to the league’s post.

Griner helped Baylor go 40-0 and win the national championship her junior year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

