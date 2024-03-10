Brianne Jenner has goal and assist as Ottawa defeats Montreal 4-2

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist, Katerina Mrazova pitched in with three helpers…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist, Katerina Mrazova pitched in with three helpers and Ottawa defeated Montreal 4-2 on Sunday.

It was Ottawa’s first win against Montreal in four meetings, getting the victory in front of a rowdy 10,172 fans at Place Bell.

Daryl Watts, Aneta Tejralova and Gabbie Hughes — into an empty net — also scored for Ottawa, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 34 shots.

Laura Stacey and Melodie Daoust scored for Montreal while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin was out for preventive measures, the team announced before the game.

Montreal, which is tied atop the PWHL standings with 30 points, lost its second in a row after falling 3-0 to Toronto on Friday.

Ottawa’s league-best power play went 2-for-5. Montreal — which entered the game with the league’s second-worst power play — was 1-for-5.

Ottawa led the shots 14-10 in a chippy opening frame that featured scrums after most whistles.

The aggressive play continued into the second period with both teams drawing three penalties.

Ottawa signed forward Samantha Isbell to a standard contract before the game. Isbell, 26, was a reserve player for Boston and appeared in three games while on a 10-day contract. In a corresponding move, Ottawa placed forward Fanni Garát-Gasparics on long-term injured reserve.

Ottawa also announced Jordan Colliton would join head coach Carla McLeod’s staff. Colliton worked as an assistant for the Mount Royal University Cougars women’s team between 2015 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Montreal signed former Premier Hockey Federation MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis to a reserve player contract. The 25-year-old Grant-Mentis had three assists in six games for Ottawa this season before she was released on Feb. 18.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Visits Boston on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Montreal: Plays Toronto at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 17.

