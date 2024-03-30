Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. New York Mets (0-1) New York; Saturday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (0-0);…

Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. New York Mets (0-1)

New York; Saturday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (0-0); Mets: Luis Severino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets leading the series 1-0.

New York had a 75-87 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Mets scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.5 last season.

Milwaukee had a 92-70 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff had a 3.71 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

