Boston pitcher Brayan Bello has $24.2M in award bonuses as part of $55M, 6-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Brayan Bello can increase his $55 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox to $99.2 million over seven seasons if the team exercises a 2030 option and he achieves $24.2 million in bonuses for Cy Young Award voting and All-Star appearances.

Bello gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced March 8 and salaries of $1 million this year, $2.5 million in 2025, $6 million in 2026, $8.5 million in 2027, $16 million in 2028 and $19 million in 2029. The deal includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons.

His 2029 salary could increase by up to $11 million and the 2030 option by as much as $13.2 million based on achievements from 2024-29. He would get $2 million for winning a Cy Young Award, $1 million for finishing second or third, $750,000 for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th. They would go up by $200,000 for each All-Star selection.

Bello turns 25 in May and was signed by the Red Sox from the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000. He was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last year for the last-placed Red Sox.

