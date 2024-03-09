Bordeleau scores twice, Chrona earns first win in net, Sharks beat Senators 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

It was Bordeleau’s first career multi-goal game.

“It feels good,” he said. “Obviously, the goals help you keep track a little bit. I’m just focusing on my overall game and just trying to get better and be more dominant on the ice.”

Mikael Granlund had two assists and William Eklund added an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long five games.

“Just a good performance against a good team,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “I don’t care what that team’s record is. They’re good. They’ve got a lot of talent. They’re well-coached. They’re a challenge.”

Tim Stutzle scored a power-play goal for Ottawa, which lost its seventh straight game despite outshooting San Jose 32-21.

“I wasn’t happy with the first period, but I thought after the first period we came out and competed,” Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. “Bottom line, the difference was special teams. They got two power-play goals, we got one power-play goal.”

Bordeleau scored with the man advantage 6:24 into the first period to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

The Senators tied it midway through the second on Stutzle’s goal.

Bordeleau responded with his second goal to put the Sharks back in front with 5:23 left in the second period.

Chrona stopped all 13 Ottawa shots in the scoreless third period to preserve the win.

“Just joy,” he said of his first victory. “Something I dreamt of my entire life. It was close in Dallas (on March 2) and kind of came into the same situation this time with a 2-1 lead coming into the third. I think the guys played great in front of me.”

Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in the loss.

The Sharks improved to 5-0-1 in their last six home games against the Senators.

“It’s not that we’ve been playing terrible hockey,” Stutzle said. “I think it’s just not good enough. We’ve got to be better than that, myself included.”

