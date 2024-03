BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,495,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (9), Norway, def. Gael Monfils, France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Taylor Fritz (12), United States, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Emma Navarro (23), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, 6-0, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-8.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

