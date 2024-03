BNP Paribas Open Results

Tuesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,495,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jiri Lehecka (32), Czech Republic, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (11), Greece, 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (3), Italy, def. Ben Shelton (16), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anastasia Potapova (28), Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini (13), Italy, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk (31), Ukraine, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (22), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, walkover.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (5), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

