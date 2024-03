BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,495,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11), Greece, def. Frances Tiafoe (18), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Alexander Bublik (20), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-0.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (31), Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (3), Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (25), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka (32), Czech Republic, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Tallon Griekspoor (27), Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Ben Shelton (16), United States, def. Francisco Cerundolo (22), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Linda Noskova (26), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Madison Keys (18), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (13), Italy, def. Anna Kalinskaya (21), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova (28), Russia, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Veronika Kudermetova (17), Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (22), Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, def. Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (6), Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-8.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Caroline Garcia, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

