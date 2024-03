BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,495,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Milos Raonic, Canada, walkover.

Adrian Mannarino (21), France, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert (14), France, def. Patrick Kypson, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie (28), Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Arthur Fils, France, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Sebastian Baez (19), Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda (29), United States, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti (26), Italy, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Casper Ruud (9), Norway, def. Lukas Klein, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Gael Monfils, France, def. Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Dayana Yastremska (30), Ukraine, 4-0, ret.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Anhelina Kalinina (32), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Clara Burel, France, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Diane Parry, France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (29), Canada, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (20), France, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Jessica Pegula (5), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea (19), Romania, 6-0, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (16), Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Emma Navarro (23), United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Zheng Qinwen (8), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-4.

John Peers, Australia, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 1-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Irina Khromacheva and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Hanyu Guo, China, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Hailey Baptiste and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 2-6, 10-1.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

