BNP Paribas Open Results

Thursday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic, def. Seongchan Hong, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Arthur Fils, France, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-3, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Patrick Kypson, United States, def. Ethan Quinn, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Clara Burel, France, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-4.

Diane Parry, France, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Liv Hovde, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

