All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Houston
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Miami
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|St. Louis
|1
|3
|.250
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 12, Oakland 3
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3
Seattle 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 0
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Boston 5, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Oakland (Boyle 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 3
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 4
Washington 7, Cincinnati 6
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, San Diego 6
Colorado 9, Arizona 4
St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5
Arizona 5, Colorado 1
San Diego 13, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Gonzales 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.