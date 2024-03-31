All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 4 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 1 .667 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 4 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 1 .667 1½ Boston 2 2 .500 2 Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 2 Toronto 2 2 .500 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 3 0 1.000 — Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½ Minnesota 2 1 .667 1 Kansas City 1 2 .333 2 Chicago 0 3 .000 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 2 1 .667 — Seattle 2 2 .500 ½ Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1 Oakland 1 3 .250 1½ Houston 0 4 .000 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 2 1 .667 — Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 Washington 1 2 .333 1 New York 0 3 .000 2 Miami 0 4 .000 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 ½ Cincinnati 2 1 .667 1½ Chicago 1 2 .333 2½ St. Louis 1 3 .250 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 3 1 .750 — Los Angeles 4 2 .667 — San Diego 3 3 .500 1 San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 Colorado 1 3 .250 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 12, Oakland 3

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Seattle 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 0

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Boston 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 0-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Oakland (Boyle 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 3

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 7, Cincinnati 6

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, San Diego 6

Colorado 9, Arizona 4

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

San Diego 13, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

