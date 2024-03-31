All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 0 1.000 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 0 1.000 ½ Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1 Boston 1 2 .333 2 Toronto 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 3 0 1.000 — Detroit 2 0 1.000 ½ Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 0 2 .000 2½ Kansas City 0 2 .000 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 2 0 1.000 — Seattle 2 1 .667 ½ Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2 Houston 0 3 .000 2½ Oakland 0 3 .000 2½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 2 0 1.000 — Washington 1 1 .500 1 New York 0 2 .000 2 Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2 Miami 0 3 .000 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 3 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 ½ Cincinnati 1 1 .500 1½ St. Louis 1 2 .333 2 Chicago 0 2 .000 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 2 1 .667 — San Francisco 2 1 .667 — Los Angeles 3 2 .600 — San Diego 2 3 .400 1 Colorado 1 2 .333 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1

Seattle 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 12, Oakland 3

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Seattle 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Houston (France 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 3

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 7, Cincinnati 6

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9, San Diego 6

Colorado 9, Arizona 4

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Jefferies 0-0) at San Diego (King 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

