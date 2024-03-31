All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Houston
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Oakland
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Miami
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1
Seattle 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Oakland 4
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 12, Oakland 3
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3
Seattle 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Houston (France 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 7, Miami 2
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 7, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 3
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 4
Washington 7, Cincinnati 6
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 9, San Diego 6
Colorado 9, Arizona 4
St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Jefferies 0-0) at San Diego (King 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
