All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Oakland 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 —

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 1 .500 — San Diego 1 1 .500 — Arizona 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Montas 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.